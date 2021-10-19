‘Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and a peddler’: BJP’s response to ‘Modi is illiterate’

On Tuesday, The BJP hit back at the Karnataka Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an illiterate, adding that Rahul Gandhi is a ‘drug addict and a drug peddler’.

‘First of all, in your story, your national president is on bail and your national vice president is on bail. They should have been in jail. I am not saying that the court gave them bail. Even your state president is on bail. What’s going on here? Who is your national leader? G-23 people say Sonia Gandhi is not our leader. Sonia Gandhi says she is the leader. Another group says Rahul Gandhi is the leader. Who is Rahul Gandhi? He is a drug addict and a drug peddler. I am not saying. It was reported in newspapers. You have given the power to those who don’t even know how to run the Congress party. What will they do with the country? ‘ State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

As a result of these comments, the Karnataka Congress made unparliamentary comments on Modi on Monday, calling him ‘an illiterate and a beggar’. The BJP responded by defending Modi by saying he never smoked cigarettes with a woman and never danced in a bar like Congressmen. The Karnataka Congress has apologized and withdrawn its comments against PM Modi after being trolled on social media. Dinesh Gundu Rao, former president of the KPCC, said Kateel’s remarks showed his ignorance. ‘It is shameful to speak like that against a member of your family who has been serving the country since the age of fifteen,’ he said.

‘BJP officials lack respect for others’ religion, language and culture. They just want to impose their views on everyone, and anyone who opposes those views is condemned. They are lynched. They are beaten up. They are targeted and in every way possible’, Rao said. ‘What are Modi and Amit Shah doing about people like Basangouda Patil Yatnal, CT Ravi, Kateel, and Anantkumar Hegde who make irrelevant statements to create disruption?’ he asked. KPCC President DK Shivakumar hopes the BJP will apologize for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

He tweeted, ‘Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me and apologizes for its state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi’. The BJP has linked Rahul Gandhi to drugs before. According to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Rahul Gandhi was allegedly caught by FBI officials in 2001 with USD 1.60 lakh and white powder in the US. Additionally, he claimed that then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee contacted the then US President George Bush and got Rahul Gandhi released.