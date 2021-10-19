Trains at this Indian railway station stop simultaneously in two states!

It might seem like only a superhero can be in two places at the same time, but people can do that in India as well. It might sound strange, but there is a railway station in Rajasthan that only half the train stops at the state. The rest of the train with the guard’s coach stands in another state, that is Madhya Pradesh. This unique phenomenon is seen in Bhavani Mandi, where the train’s engine stands in one state and the guard coach stands in another state. Therefore, you can be in two states at the same time. How exciting.

The Bhawani Mandi railway station, where you purchase tickets in Madhya Pradesh and board the train in Rajasthan! This is because the inter-state boundary passes through the station, between the booking windows and the platforms of the station. #IndianRailways #amazing #Stations pic.twitter.com/XwzD8Qb5c4 — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 18, 2021

On the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, this unique station is located in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where the train engine stands in Rajasthan while the guard’s coach is still located in neighboring Madhya Pradesh. Bhawani Mandi station, located on the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, has additional peculiarities. One of the boards displays the name of Rajasthan, while the board on the other end shows the name of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, the station is also unique in another way. Most people who come to book their tickets identify themselves as Madhya Pradesh residents even though the ticketing office is in Rajasthan.

However, this unbelievable aspect is not limited to a railway station. The area also has many houses whose front doors open into Madhya Pradesh’s Bhaisodamandi town, while the back doors open into Bhawani Mandi. Apparently, the drug peddlers have been taking advantage of the geographical location of this town in order to slip away from the police as they transit from one state to another. Several tales of this town are told in the 2018 Bollywood comedy film, ‘Bhawani Mandi Tesan’.

There are other stations in India that open their doors to two states as well. Navapur Railway Station is located in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with half of the station in Maharashtra and half in Gujarat. It is located along the border between Maharashtra and Gujarat. Although the ticket window is located in Maharashtra, the Station Master is located in Gujarat. At the station, there is even a bench that is divided into two halves, with one half in one state and the other in another.