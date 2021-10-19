Refused to give money for buying liquor; father beaten to death by alcoholic in TN

Cuddalore: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, for allegedly murdering his father for refusing to give him money to buy liquor, on Monday. The unemployed engineering graduate with an MBA degree, identified as S Karthik, murdered his father, by repeatedly hitting him with an iron rod. The deceased has been identified as P Subramanian (76), who retired as a deputy collector more than a decade ago.

The murder was unravelled after the accused called an agency in the town to supply a freezer box, to keep the body of his father. After reaching his house with a freezer box, the agency men found several bleeding injuries on the body, and alerted police that something suspicious was going on. A team from the Cuddalore police station reached the spot and arrested the man.

Karthik, who took to drinking, used to quarrel with his father demanding money to buy liquor. In one such quarrel, he got hold of an iron rod and hit his father several times when he refused to give him money, and he sustained several injuries and died on the spot.The police found the suspect’s room untidy with hundreds of empty liquor bottles and cigarette packets and leftover food items. They said the room has not been cleaned for several weeks. Police recovered the body of Subramanian, and sent it to Cuddalore Government General Hospital for postmortem, while Karthik was remanded in judicial custody.

Also read: Financial crisis: Kerala restaurant owner commits suicide; slams State Govt in suicide post

The retired deputy collector had been staying alone after his wife’s death eight years ago. The couple have three sons and a daughter. His daughter was settled in UK after marriage while the elder son lives in Bengaluru. His other son (twin brother of the accused) lives in Chennai. Police said that Karthik, who had been working with a mobile company in Chennai, resigned his job one and a half years ago and reached his father’s house in Aanaikuppam in Cuddalore town.