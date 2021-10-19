Sensex crosses 62,000, market capitalization of IRCTC crosses Rs 1 trillion

Mumbai: Indian share market achieved another milestone as the BSE Sensex crossed 62,000 mark for the first time. The gains in the Information technology and financial shares have supported the upward rally of the share market.

NSE Nifty is at 18,571, up by 0.58%. BSE Sensex is at 62,156.48, higher by 0.63%. Earlier on Monday, the Sensex closed at a new record high of 61,765.59 points, up 459.64 points or 0.75%.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has crossed Rs 1 trillion mark. In the last 9 days, IRCTC added Rs 30,000 crore as its share value surged. The value of its shares gained by 712%. At present, the shares are trading at Rs 6,332.25.

IRCTC is the only firm approved by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. It has a dominant position in online rail bookings and packaged drinking water with around 73% and 45% market share, respectively.