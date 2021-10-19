State government makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people from other states

Patna: The Bihar government has made Covid-19 test mandatory all people coming from other states during Diwali and Chhath festivals. This was announced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The state government has instructed health department officials to be vigilant and to check people arriving from other states at all railway stations, bus stands and interstate border check posts. The Chief Minister also instructed police to be also vigilant.

The state government has launched three-day door-to-door mega survey of households to find out the eligible adult population reluctant to take either their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.