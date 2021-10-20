17-year-old girl gang-raped in Kozhikode; four including boyfriend arrested

Kozhikode: Four people were arrested in Thottilpalam, Kuttyadi, for gang raping a 17-year-old girl after intoxicating her. The incident happened on October 3 in Kozhikode Kayakodi, while the girl was brought to a tourist spot by her boyfriend.

A POCSO case has been registered against the four accused men, on a complaint lodged by the girl from Kuttyadi. She alleged that one among the accused, who pretended to be in love with the girl, took her to a tourist spot. After reaching there, she was given an intoxicant, mixed in juice, to drink. All four men raped her while she was unconscious, and later dropped her back home. The accused threatened to kill her, if she discloses the matter to anyone.

After receiving the complaint, Vadakara Rural SP Nadapuram handed over the task of investigation to ASP. Three among the arrested are Kayakkodi residents and one a resident of Kuttyadi. The Child Rights Commission has registered a case, and directed the Vadakara Rural SP to submit a report immediately.