Bolsonaro should face homicide charges for his errors during the pandemic, Senate report says

In Brazil, the senator in charge of the legislative investigation examining the country’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak has proposed that the President Jair Bolsonaro should be prosecuted with homicide for alleged blunders that were committed during the time which resulted in the deaths of thousands.

Bolsonaro has dismissed the probe by saying that it was highly motivated by politics. It is quite improbable that he will face trial on such allegations, which would have to be brought by the prosecutor general of Brazil who was nominated and appointed by Bolsonaro.

The document prepared by the Senate commission which conducted the investigation alleges that Bolsonaro turned down early opportunities for the government to acquire vaccines, delaying Brazil’s immunisation campaign that resulted in over 95,000 deaths.

According to the investigation, Bolsonaro was influenced ‘by an unfounded conviction in the notion of herd immunity through natural infection’

The Senate commission must still vote on the draft report, which might be vetoed or changed. The election is set to take place next week.