Commodity Market: Gold price increases marginally

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures is trading at Rs 47,405 per 10 grams, up by Rs 113.8.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold is at Rs 35,560 per 8 grams, higher by Rs 120. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4445, up by Rs 15. The price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market is at Rs 47,500 per 10 grams.

In the international market, the spot gold is trading at $ 1773.60 per ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the last 30 days. Among the other precious metals, silver rate dipped 0.06% to $ 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.