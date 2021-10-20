Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two-year-old Indian boy wins 1 million US dollar

Dubai: Two-year-old Indian boy Kshan Yogesh Gola has won $ 1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 371. His father purchased the winning ticket number 2033 on September 25 while returning to Dubai from Mumbai.

Kshan Yogesh Gola is the 184th Indian national to have won $ 1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion. The promotion started in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Ashwani Ganjoo, a Kenyan national based in Nairobi also won $ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 372 with ticket number 2626. He purchased the ticket on October 1 while he was going to Delhi via Dubai. He is the second Kenyan national to have won in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.

An Australian national Elisabeth Parsons based in Dubai, won BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0088 in Finest Surprise Series 472. Jose Anto, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473.