Government drafts law to punish parents for bad parenting!

Legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit ‘very bad behavior’ or commit crimes will be considered in China’s parliament. According to the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to participate in family education guidance programs if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behavior in children in their care.

Zang Tiewei, the spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), said adolescents misbehave for a variety of reasons, including lack of family education. It also encourages parents to take time for their children to rest, play, and exercise, as part of the family education promotion law that the NPC Standing Committee will review this week. It has exerted a much more assertive paternal hand this year, from clamping down on ‘blind’ worship of internet celebrities to curbing youth addiction to online games, deemed a form of ‘spiritual opium’.

In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online games only for an hour on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The school has cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during the weekends and holidays, concerned about overloading children with academic work. Meanwhile, China is urging young Chinese men to be more masculine and less feminine. The education ministry urged schools to promote on-campus sports such as soccer in its ‘Proposal to Prevent the Feminization of Male Adolescents’ released in December.