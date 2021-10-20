Launch of North Korea’s 8th ballistic missile this year – scheduled from Submarine.

On Wednesday, North Korea announced that it successfully test-fired a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier. This was North Korea’s eighth known major missile test this year, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Korean Central News Agency quoted an official as saying, ‘The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country’s defense technology advancement and the Navy’s underwater capabilities’.

The firing was not inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. As of Tuesday, South Korea’s military had reported that North Korea had fired a short-range missile from Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located , which is believed to be an SLBM.