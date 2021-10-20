Navalny, the Kremlin critic wins EU rights prize for ‘immense bravery’.

The imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded with the annual human rights prize issued by the European Parliament, on Wednesday. The award was in recognition of his immense bravery and attempts to challenge the President Vladimir Putin’s monopoly.

Navalny who is 45 years old, was poisoned in August 2020 with a nerve toxin and is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for his parole violations.

Russian officials have been imposed sanctions by the European Union, in connection with Navalny’s poisoning and detention.

Russia denies any wrongdoing and accuses the European Union of meddling in Moscow’s internal affairs. It has also disputed Western charges and accusations that Navalny was imprisoned for political reasons, by claiming that he was punished for disobeying the law.