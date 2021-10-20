Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the share market for second day in a row. The profit booking by the investors has weighed upon the indices. BSE Sensex settled at 61,259, lower by 456 points or 0.74%. NSE Nifty ended down by 152 points or 0.83% at 18,267.

All the sectoral indices in the BSE ended lower. The overall market breadth of the BSE was negative as 2,351 shares ended lower and 877 shares surged. BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index dipped by 2%.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were Titan, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and L&T.