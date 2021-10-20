Valmiki Jayanti: Haryana CM, Governor pay tributes to the epic author

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, on Valmiki Jayanthi. The governor also extended best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the ideal thoughts of Maharishi Valmiki will always inspire society. The Chief Minister said that Maharshi’s great ideas based on social harmony, equality and justice are still paving the right path for the society, and called upon the youth to follow the teachings and ideals as shown by him. The Governor tweeted that the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki will ever inspire us to strive for equality, fraternity, harmony and compassion.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan and met the governor on the occasion, and paid tributes to the Saint. During the meeting Sampal discussed the schemes being implemented for the welfare of SC people and their progress.