Abu Dhabi announces 50% discount for PCR tests for T20 World Cup ticket holders

Abu Dhabi: People with tickets of the upcoming T20 World Cup ticket will get PRC tests at 50% discounts in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and UAE’s VPS Healthcare has have entered into a partnership for this. The discount will be given to matches played in Abu Dhabi.

The ticket holders will have to pay 25 UAE dirhams. At present the rate of PCR test is 50 UAE dirham. For availing the discount, the ticket holders must show their matchday ticket at Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Day Surgery Center at Al Reem Island or Burjeel Medical centers in Al Shahama, Al Shamka and Al Zeina.

Apart from a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the match, fans should also need to have Green Pass on the Al Hosn app. There are 15 matches taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.