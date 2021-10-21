‘Anti-Hindu actors’: BJP MP objects Amir Khan ad claiming that it creates unrest among Hindus

Bengaluru: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde expressed his objection to an advertisement by tyre major Ceat Ltd, claiming that the company’s recent advertisement has created unrest among Hindu community. In a letter to the company’s MD and CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka, he requested him to take cognisance of the recent advertisement creating ‘unrest among the Hindus’, and expressed hope in future the organisation will respect the ‘Hindu sentiment’.

In the letter dated October 14, talking about the advertisement in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, he has asked the company to also address the problem of blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azan.

‘Your company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to fire crackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern to public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims, Mr Hegde wrote.

He added that it is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform Namaz, and at that time, vehicles like ambulances and fire-fighter vehicles are also struck in traffic causing ‘grave losses’. He also requested AV Goenka to highlight the issue of noise pollution in the company’s ads, saying that loud noise is emitted from mics arranged on the top of mosques in our country during Azan. He further said that ‘this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here’, adding that these are causing huge inconvenience to people.

Also read: Not opposing the right to protest, but roads can’t be blocked: SC seeks response from protesting farmers

MP from Uttara Kannada further said that a group of ‘Anti-Hindu actors’ always hurt the Hindu sentiments, whereas they never try to expose the wrong doings of their community. ‘As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus since centuries. Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognisance of this particular incident where your company’s advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus’, Mr Hegde concluded, as he expressed hope that in the future Mr Goenka’s organisation will respect the Hindu sentiment and will not hurt it directly or indirectly by any means.