Commodity Market: Gold prices surge for the third day in row

Mumbai: The price of gold surged for the third day in a row. In the Kerala market, the price of 8-grams sovereign gold reached at 35,640, higher by Rs 80. One gram gold is at Rs 4455, up by Rs 10.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a December 3 delivery is trading at Rs 47,566 per 10 grams. Gold futures settled Wednesday at Rs 47,499 per 10 grams. Silver futures due for a December 3 delivery is down by 0.82% at Rs 65,067 against the previous close of Rs 65,607.

In the international market, the spot gold is priced at $1,784.96 per ounce, higher by 0.22%. U.S. gold futures remained unchanged at $ 1,784.60 per ounce.