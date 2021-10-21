Game of Thrones, Money Heist, Breaking Bad among BBC’s 100 greatest TV series

Game of Thrones may not have provided fans with the satisfying conclusion they had hoped for, but it has earned a spot on BBC Culture’s list of the 100 greatest TV series of the twenty-first century. Fleabag, The Crown, Stranger Things, Narcos, Chernobyl and Schitt’s Creek all share a slot with Game of Thrones. Even before its December finale, the Spanish series La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has also landed a spot on the list.

The HBO series The Wire, starring Dominic West, John Doman, Idris Elba, Frankie Faison and others is at the top of the list. The show began airing on HBO in 2002 and lasted till 2008. Breaking Bad is ranked third, while Mad Men, a historical drama is in second place.

These are the 100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century, as voted for by 206 critics from 43 countries. #TVOfTheCentury https://t.co/A3x6MAqIkw — BBC Culture (@BBC_Culture) October 19, 2021

Check out BBC Culture’s selection of the ‘100 best TV series of the twenty-first century’:

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. Money Heist (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

84. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Film reviewers and industry professionals from all around the world participate in the annual BBC Culture poll, which select the finest titles in each category. Despite prior years’ listicles such as the greatest female directors and the finest non-English language films, the curators opted to focus on TV series in 2021. This is in light of the tiny screen participation in the Covid-19 pandemic during the previous two years.