‘Govt has given free vaccines, 95% Indians don’t need petrol’: UP Minister

Jalaun: Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari claimed that 95% of people in Indian society do not need petrol at all and only a handful use four-wheelers. Speaking to the media in Jalaun in western Uttar Pradesh, the state minister said that the Opposition is raising this issue, as they doesn’t have anything else to target the government.

‘You take figures from before 2014 and now. The per capita income has more than doubled after Modiji’s and Yogiji’s governments were formed. As for petrol and diesel prices, there are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol. Currently, 95 per cent people in the society do not need petrol’, Tiwari said.

Speaking in Jalaun, Mr Tiwari listed the government’s initiatives in healthcare, education and other fields. ‘The government has given free vaccines to more than 100 crore people. It has given free Covid treatment. Medicines are being distributed from door to door. Taking this into account and in comparison to other states, fuel prices in Uttar Pradesh and the country have seen only a slim hike’, he said. ‘If we compare it to per capita income, prices of petrol and diesel are very low,’ the minister answered to a similar question.

The people in state capital Lucknow paid ? 103.18 for each litre of petrol, while prices in the metro cities have increased more, with Mumbai topping the rate list at ? 112.44 per litre for petrol and ? 103.26 for diesel. The sharp hike in fuel prices has also pushed up commodity prices due to high transport costs.