Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 flight crashes

Bhopal: A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into an agricultural field in Babedi Village in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The pilot ejected safely and is not injured.

The accident took place as the aircraft took off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior for a training sortie. As per preliminary investigation, the plane crashed due to a technical failure. The IAF has initiated an enquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the plane crash.

Earlier on August 25, a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of IAF crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer during a routine training sortie. In May this year, another MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed in an open field at Langeana Nawan village in Moga district in Punjab, killing its pilot.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Defence 27 IAF aircrafts have crashed since 2016.