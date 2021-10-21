India’s Covid vaccination reaches near 100 crore marks

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination has reached near another milestone as it is nearing 100 crore mark. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the overall vaccination has reached at 99,12,82,283. In the last 24 hours a total of 41,36,142 people were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,623 new cases of Covid 19 were also reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is currently at 98.15%. This is the highest since March last year. In the last 24 hours, 19,400 people were recovered taking the overall recovery to 3,34,78,000.Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases.