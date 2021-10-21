Madhavan visits Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha set

The forthcoming film Vikram Vedha has sparked a lot of interest among the public since it’s announcement. Now that filming has begun, the anticipation among fans has grown even more. Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It reunites Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who haven’t worked together in 19 years. They earlier appeared together in the movie Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Today, Actor R Madhavan retweeted a photo of himself from the set of Vikram Vedha. As soon as the post was shared, questions arose as to whether he was in the film or not. So far, no formal confirmation has been given. Fans, on the other hand, are wondering, ‘Is he performing a cameo?’ According to reports, Hrithik has been the only one to begin filming for the project.

R Madhavan praised Hrithik in his tweet, which read: ‘Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World. what an attitude and look man. Phew… This one has historic & legendary written all over it bro.’

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ????????.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. ???? https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

Vikram Vedha, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, was a 2017 Tamil thriller. Neeraj Pandey is set to produce the Hindi remake. The original film was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, and the Hindi remake will be directed by them as well.