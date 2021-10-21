Not opposing the right to protest, but roads can’t be blocked: SC seeks response from protesting farmers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court pointed out on Thursday that while farmers do have a right to protest, they cannot block roads indefinitely. The court was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Noida, urging that the protesters be removed from the roads around Delhi.

The top court sought response from farmer unions leading the nearly year-long agitation along the borders of Delhi and elsewhere against the three central farm laws, on the petition. The court granted three weeks’ time for submitting the response, and posted the matter for further hearing on December 7. ‘Ultimately some solution has to be found. We are not averse to their right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending, but roads cannot be blocked’, the court stated.

Earlier as well, taking stern view of the continuing obstruction of highways connecting the national capital to the neighbouring states by farmers protesting against the farm laws, the apex court had said that the roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.