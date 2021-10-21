Oman Customs foils smuggling bid

Muscat: The Oman Customs at “Al Buraimi Port has foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 17,000 bottles. The liquor were hidden among bricks. Customs officials also seized large quantities of electronic cigarettes and electronic shisha from an expat. The Department of Investigation and Risk Assessment seized these after conducting a raid at the Wilayat of Seeb.

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested 11 foreigners for trying to enter Oman illegally. The police also recovered drugs and cigarettes from them. The Coast Guard Police in Dhofar Governorate has also seized three boats that they were travelling. Coast Guard Police in Musandam Governorate also arrested eight people on a boat while they were trying to enter the country illegally.