PAHO warns that restricting travel based on vaccine type could be discriminatory.

A top official of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said in a statement on Wednesday that to avoid discrimination and facilitate economical activities, countries should provide entry to vaccinated passengers regardless of which vaccine shot they received.

With vaccination rates on the upswing, nations are grappling with new questions about how to slow the spread of COVID-19 while reducing travel restrictions in the pandemic.

Last week, the United States announced that it would reopen the world’s busiest land border which US shares with Mexico, but only for people who have received vaccine shots from the programmes and companies approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), excluding two vaccines widely used in Mexico. Russia’s Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by Cansino Biologics in China are extensively used in Mexico which are excluded from the list of approved vaccines.

PAHO remarked that turning people away, based on the vaccination they received could impact the country’s tourism in an adverse way. The process would also create a kind of discrimination, it added.