Putin will not fly to Glasgow for climate talks, Russia says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not travel to Scotland for talks due at the end of the month, putting an end to expectations for a breakthrough international agreement on climate change.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Putin, said that he will participate electronically. But Putin’s absence is the latest setback, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi both unsure to go.

The United Kingdom is seeking cooperation from major world powers for a more ambitious plan to combat global warming at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26), in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 this year.