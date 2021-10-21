‘State government only believes in tall talks’ BJP leader on Covid vaccination

Kolkata: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh criticized the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over Covid-19 vaccination drive. The BJP MP said that the state government’s performance has been a disappointing.

The BJP leader accused that the state government only believes in tall talks and there was no planning among officials carrying out the vaccination drive. Dilip Ghosh also praised Union government for carrying out 100 core vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh accused that the Union government has not cooperated well with the state and never sent the required doses of the vaccine .

As per the data released by the state health department, more than 6.2 crore people have been vaccinated in West Bengal with at least one dose.