Teachers and students protest against NEP, demands reopening of schools and colleges

New Delhi: Several organisations of students and teachers staged a protest against the National Education Policy and re-introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Delhi University, on Thursday. The protestors also demanded reopening of colleges and schools that have been shut in view of the Covid pandemic.

The protest was held outside Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Ministry of Education in New Delhi. The protesting organisations included the All India Forum for Right to Education (AIFTRE), All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO), AISA, DYFI, SFI and the Youth for Swaraj.

Also read: ‘Govt has given free vaccines, 95% Indians don’t need petrol’: UP Minister

The protesting organisations said in a joint statement that they submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education. Representatives of different organisations addressed the gathering outside Shastri Bhawan. Since no one from the ministry came to the demonstrating people, a delegation was sent to the ministry with the memorandum. The organisations said they would heap on their protest, if their demands are not fulfilled.