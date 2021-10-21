Three siblings drown in a pond in Bahraich

Bahraich: Three siblings including an infant, drowned to death in a pond in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in Nandoliya village under Kaiserganj police station area on Wednesday evening, when the children’s mother Saira Bano had taken her cattle for grazing near the pond in Nandoliya.

The woman was accompanied by her four children- Kaif (8), Qashrum (4), Mohammad Faiz (3) and Masrum (7 months). Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh told reporters that one of the kids, Kaif, entered the pond as he watched the fishes and started drowning. Hearing his cries for help, Bano entered the pond holding Masrum in her arms and her other two children followed her.

Though Bano managed to save Kaif, the other three children drowned in the pond. The three bodies were later fished out of the pond and sent for a post-mortem examination. SP added that Kaif is undergoing treatment at a government health centre, and his condition is stated to be stable.