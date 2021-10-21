US official says Myanmar’s economic crisis, due to terrible mismanagement since coup

After a junta minister from Myanmar blamed the crisis largely on international funders of its opponents, a US official said on Wednesday that Myanmar’s economic woes was due to political instability and mismanagement following a coup in February.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Myanmar’s investment minister blamed the military government’s economic woes on sabotage by junta opponents and their foreign backers.

When asked about the remarks, a senior American official from the state department said during an online briefing on Wednesday that everything that they had observed and they were being told from their people on the ground, was that there was simply some sort of gross mismanagement of the finance.

The official went on to say that the United States had been singled out in its sanctions against Myanmar’s military, and that the US was intent on avoiding doing anything that would harm the country’s economy or the people.