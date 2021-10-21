WHO Chief congratulates PM Modi on his #VaccineCentury tweet

The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated India on attaining over a billion COVID-19 vaccines milestones today. Government data reveals three-quarters of adults in India have had one shot and approximately 30 per cent are completely immunized.

‘Congratulations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientists, health workers and the people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID-19 and achieve vaccine equity targets,’ WHO Chief retweeted on PM Modi’s tweet announcing the milestone.

Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021

The government marked the occasion by congratulating health workers, making special announcements at train stations, airports, and lighting up landmarks in national colors.

After a slow start, India is now administering around eight million vaccinations per day. Vaccine exports, which had been halted earlier this year, have tentatively resumed, with officials predicting that the world pharmacy will be back in full swing in 2022.

The majority of activity restrictions have been relaxed and for the first time in two years, audiences are enjoying the festival season — a crucial period for the damaged economy. This has prompted fears of a fresh wave of illnesses, as well as a renewed government campaign to persuade people to get their second vaccinations.