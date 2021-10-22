8 of a family killed as truck rams into car

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, eight members of a family lost their lives and one injured when their car was hit by a truck from behind. The accident took place on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, Haryana on 3.30 am.

Among those killed include three women and a child. The Ertiga car with 11 passengers was going to Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan.

As per reports, the driver stopped the car behind a stationary truck between Badli and Farukkhnagar to answer nature’s call. Meanwhile, a truck hit the car from behind leaving its eight occupants dead and one injured.