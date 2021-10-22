Fault-finding Congress slams Centre for celebrating 100 crore achievement!

Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh today blasted the government for ‘celebrating’ 100 crore vaccinations amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

He questioned the government’s approach to the Coronavirus pandemic while people were mourning the loss of loved ones. He said that the Prime Minister should have expressed regret to the families of those who died as a result of the Covid-19 and offered financial help to them.

‘When there was no vaccine adequacy, the Prime Minister was talking about vaccine diplomacy,’ Vallabh remarked during a news conference today. He chastised the government’s vaccination programme and its choice to export vaccinations when they were not available to people in the country.

Despite the fact that Uttar Pradesh has the lowest immunisation rate in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Vallabh questioned if India could give 206 crore doses by the end of the year, despite the government’s commitment to fully inoculate all adults by the end of the year. He also slammed the PM for stating that India had produced an indigenous vaccine for the first time, arguing that India is the mother of vaccines in the world and this claim was an insult to scientists, pharma executives, physicians and other professionals.