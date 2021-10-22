Amazon Prime to hike its subscription rate in India: Here is the new rate

New Delhi: Most popular digital streaming platform Amazon Prime will hike the subscription rate in India. The annual membership is hiked by 50% to Rs 1499. Monthly and quarterly subscriptions are also increased.

‘The price of Prime memberships in India is being revised from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 (annual plan), Rs 329 to Rs 459 (3-month plan), and Rs 129 to Rs 179 (monthly plan)’, an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon Prime one-day delivery is available on millions of items, while Prime Video offers unlimited access to movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals in 10 languages. Members get access to 70 million songs ad-free with Amazon Music, free access to thousands of books with Prime Reading as well as Prime Early Access to sale events, new product launches.