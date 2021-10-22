Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday’s WhatsApp chat reveal they discussed about arranging drugs: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) appears to be on the hunt for a drug scandal in Bollywood. A well-placed source exposes the content of the recovered WhatsApp messages between Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan, a day after she was summoned by the anti-drug agency for interrogation.

NCB has reportedly discovered several WhatsApp conversations between the two in which they discuss about Ganja. According to the source, Aryan asked Ananya in one of his chats whether Ganja could be arranged, to which the young starlet answered that she could. When questioned about the conversation, Ananya Panday emphasised that it was simply a joke.

As per sources close to NCB, the anti-drug agency has discovered a few additional conversations between the two in which they discuss narcotic drugs on various dates.

Meanwhile, the NCB summoned the actress for questioning in connection with the Aryan Khan narcotics case after conducting a brief search operation at her Bandra home on October 21. Officials let Ananya go after a roughly 2-hour interrogation on October 21 and she is scheduled to return to the NCB office today to join the investigation. Following the searches, certain phones, laptops and other gadgets were confiscated.

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26, which means he will have to stay in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for another four days. The bail appeal of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were denied by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20.