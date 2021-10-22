‘Congress cheated tribals, Modi restoring their self-respect’: Munda

Jaipur: Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda accused that the Congress party is cheating tribals and farmers, and claimed that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is restoring the self-respect of farmers, tribals, youth and women. The minister said this while addressing a public meeting in the Dhariawad Assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district, during the campaign for by-polls scheduled on October 30.

Munda further said that the tribal people never compromised with the Mughals and the British. He further alleged that the Congress left no stone unturned in 70 years, taking the country and tribals backward. He claimed that the work which could not be done during the Congress time period are now being completed in the Modi rule, highlighting initiatives of his government.

State BJP president Satish Poonia, supported Munda, and said that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has betrayed the unemployed, farmers, youth and tribals. Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Valllabhnagar (Udaipur) Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan are going to conduct polls on October 30, of which counting will be held on November 2.