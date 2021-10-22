Derogatory social media posts against Andhra HC judges: 6 arrested

New Delhi: Six people were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for allegedly making derogatory posts against the Andhra Pradesh High Court judges and the judiciary, on social media. Action was taken on a case registered last year on November 11, 2020.

According to the statement from CBI officials, the arrested people were identified as Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Kishore Kumar Darisa , Sreenath Suswaram and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth. The arrested accused will be presented before the Competent Court.

CBI officials said that the case was registered last year on November 11, 2020, against 16 accused. It took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), in pursuance of the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.