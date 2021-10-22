Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s luxury residential tower, 1 dead

Mumbai: A level-4 fire broke out on the 19th floor of a 61-storied luxury residential tower, in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area on Friday. One person is reported dead, and several others were left injured in the incident that took place at the city’s luxury One Avighna Park society.

Personnel from the fire department reached at the spot around 11.55 am. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior district officials have reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation, soon after the incident. Officials said that the fire is under control and efforts are on to ensure it doesn’t erupt again. Senior Mumbai civic body official Iqbal Chahal said that fire has been doused and one casualty has been reported so far.

A senior KEM Hospital official said that the man, identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, was brought to the hospital at around 12.45 pm. He was declared brought dead. Visuals of the man falling from the 19th floor which was engulfed in flames were shown. The massive fire sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

