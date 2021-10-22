Fuel price hiked for third straight day

Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices touched an all-time high as the public sector oil companies hiked the price for a third day in a row. Price of petrol was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre.

Petrol in Delhi is now selling at Rs 106.89 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 95.62. In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 112.78 while diesel costs Rs 103.63. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs. 107.45 per litre and diesel at Rs. 98.73 per litre. The highest price is in Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, where 1 litre petrol cost Rs 119.05 a litre and diesel for Rs 109.88 per litre.

In the last one month the price of petrol was increased by Rs.5.70 and diesel by Rs 7.37. As per the date released by the oil companies, petrol is costlier than aviation turbine fuel by 35.3%. Aviation turbine fuel is sold in Delhi at Rs 79.16 per kilo litre . Petrol has already crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in all major cities of the country and diesel has crossed Rs 100 mark in over 12 states.