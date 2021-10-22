‘Haven’t seen my daughter for 135 days’: Jayawardene announces leaving from Lankan T20 squad

Dubai: Former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene, who was appointed the national team’s consultant for the first round of the T20 World Cup, announced that he will not be staying with the Lankan side longer, as he had opted to stay only during the qualifiers.

‘It’s tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home,’ Jayawardene was quoted as saying by The Island Online.

Jayawardene added that things have gone fairly well, but there are things that need to be improved going forward. He said that the main thing was role clarity for players and what needs to be done in T-20 cricket. He further added that they have individually discussed the matter. He pointed out the strength and weak-points of the Lankan team, noting that batting area is something that still needs to be worked at. He added that the bowling section has a lot of skill sets, suggesting that creating situation awareness and match-ups should be done to improve that. He also expressed hope that the team have been very good in executing that, and hopefully they will be able to do that even though it’s going to be tougher.

The 44-year-old former Lankan player will also be joining Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team, as consultant and mentor for five months, as they prepare for next year’s World Cup. Sri Lankan team had won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final match, but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.