India’s vaccination feat a ‘testament’ to its ability: Bill Gates

Bill Gates, a regular praiser of India’s efforts in the battle against the Covid-19, complimented the nation again on Friday, this time for its achievement of providing more than 1 billion (100 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The American entrepreneur remarked that the feat was a testament to India’s capacity to manufacture at scale.

‘India has administered 1 billion vaccine doses, a testament to its innovation, ability to manufacture at scale and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN,’ a day after the country reached the stated milestone, Gates tweeted. He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Union Ministry of Health in his tweet.

On August 28, the billionaire philanthropist congratulated India on inoculating more than 10 million (1 crore) people against the viral infection. This was the first time more than 10 million Indians were vaccinated in a single day and it has happened at least four more times since then. He also praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, nine months after the countrywide immunisation push began on January 19, the country reached the milestone of administering more than 1 billion vaccines.