‘Just an act of humanity’: Yogendra Yadav on meeting family of deceased BJP worker

New Delhi: Social activist Yogendra Yadav explained on his visit to the deceased BJP leader’s house in Lakhimpur Kheri, stating that was just an ‘act of humanity’, a day after his suspension from the Farmer’s organisation. Yadav was suspended for a month from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), for visiting the family of Subham Mishra, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Yadav expressed his regrets for not consulting other members of the SKM before his meeting and it saddens him to have hurt their feelings, and said that his visit was intended to share their grief since it is part of Indian culture.

‘In any movement, collective opinion prevails above individual understanding. I am sorry that I did not talk to other comrades of SKM before taking this decision. I respect the collective decision-making process of the SKM and gladly accept the punishment awarded under this process. It is in line with humanity and Indian culture to share the misery of even those who are your sworn enemies’, Yadav said in a statement that was shared through social media. He added that he will continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic peasant movement.

Yadav also pointed out that he met families of the farmers and the journalist killed in the same incident before moving on to meet the family of the BJP worker. He hoped that this form of public expression of sentiments will only strengthen farmers’ movement. ‘I hope that a fruitful dialogue can be started on this question’, he commented.

Also read: MP Sushmita Dev’s car attacked; TMC accuses BJP of ‘Political terrorism’

A senior farmer leader explained that Yadav’s suspension decision was taken at a general body meeting of the Morcha, which has been leading the nationwide protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. During this tenure, he cannot participate in the meetings and other activities of SKM.