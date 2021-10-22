Make your hair longer and stronger with these kitchen ingredients

Long, luscious hair is something we all desire. Hair fall has become more widespread as a result of the ever-changing weather, growing pollution, and irregular lifestyles. We resort to high-priced shampoos and conditioners to find a remedy. They aren’t always successful, though.

Diet has a big influence on hair quality and development. As a result, the answer to your hair problems could be right in your own kitchen. Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, recently presented three easy items that will help your hair grow longer and thicker and are readily available in your kitchen. ‘I use two or more of these at least 4-5 times a week and my hairdresser is amazed at how often I need a haircut,’ she said.

These are the three things in your kitchen that can help strengthen and thicken your hair.

Amla

It comes from nature and is high in vitamin C. Your hair develops thicker and longer as a result of the collagen it promotes. Every year, your hair grows roughly six inches, depending on your age, genetics, and food.

‘We can’t do much about age and genetic, but we definitely can about our diet,’ the nutritionist said.

Flax seeds

Omega 3 is found in around two tablespoons of flax seeds. Omega 3 has been shown in a number of studies to reduce hair thinning and promote hair growth.

Curry leaves

‘I put about 10-15 curry leaves in my vegetable juice every day,’ Makhija said. They contain beta carotene and vitamin E, which make your hair stronger and shinier. They’re also a fantastic way to delay greying.

‘Put them into your diet every day and make your hair grow to the length you want,’ the nutritionist concluded.