Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi to feature 16-20 songs: Reports

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his next project, Heeramandi. The much-anticipated online series revolves around the courtesans of Lahore and is an epic, first-of-its-kind story. Fans of the acclaimed director are eagerly anticipating the visual extravaganza. According to recent reports, the filmmaker intends to incorporate a variety of songs into the programme.

A source revealed that Bhansali has so far produced 20-35 tracks. He intends to include 16-20 songs in the series, three of which will be semi-classical. ‘Heeramandi is not for audiences of the Pakeezah/Umrao Jaan era. SLB has designed it as attuned to today’s youngsters,’ the source added.

Rather than ending on a tragic note, the narrative of the tawaifs in Heeramandi will depict them as happy people. The director and streaming behemoth Netflix will make sure the series have the joyful finish it deserves.

Set in pre-independence India, the series will delve into the lesser-known life of Lahore’s courtesans. Bhansali, who is known for films like Khamoshi, Black, Devdas, and Guzaarish, said in a statement: ‘Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.’

Apart from Heeramandi, Bhansali’s next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.