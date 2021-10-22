Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth day in a row. The equity indices opened positively but were unable to sustain their early gains due to selling pressure in heavyweights such as ITC, NTPC and Infosys.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 60,821.50, lower by 101 points or 0.17%. NSE Nifty ended 18,114.90, down 63 points or 0.35%. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 1.1% and the BSE Smallcap index dipped 1.2%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1983 shares declined and 1315 surged.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, NTPC and Tata Steel.