WhatsApp launches new voice messages feature

New Delhi: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp launched a new voice messages feature. The new feature will allow the users to listen to their voice messages before sending them on WhatsApp. WhatsApp had earlier enabled users to increase the speed of voice messages.

Know how to use the new feature:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2: To send a voice message, open the chat box of the person to whom you want to send it.

Step 3: Hold the microphone and record your message.

Step 4: While holding the mic button, press the Play button.

Step 5: By listening to the entire recorded message, you will be able to delete or send it.

Also Read: Derogatory social media posts against Andhra HC judges: 6 arrested

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called message reactions. This new feature will allow users to respond to messages. Users can use an emoji to express your feelings regarding a message. Instagram, Twitter, and iMessage already have the message reactions functionality.