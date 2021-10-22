Yogendra Yadav suspended by Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the leading body of farmers’ organisations opposed to the three agriculture legislation, suspended social activist Yogendra Yadav for one month on Thursday. Several farmers’ groups demanded Yadav’s suspension after he visited the grieving relatives of BJP workers slain in the Lakhimpur violence.

According to reports, Yogendra Yadav was initially requested to apologise for meeting the grieving families of BJP members during the SKM meeting on October 21. The SKM decided to suspend Yogendra Yadav after he refused to apologise. As per reports, Punjab-based farmers’ groups campaigned for his suspension forcefully.

Yogendra Yadav has been silent about his SKM ban. He met the family members of the slain BJP workers on his way back from seeing the relatives of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur tragedy. Many supporters of the ongoing farmers’ agitation were irritated by the action.

Yogendra Yadav was one of the few SKM leaders to publicly express condolences to the families of BJP members slain in the Lakhimpur tragedy.

On October 3, eight persons were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Four protesting farmers were killed when a convoy of cars belonging to Union minister Ajay Misra’s son Ashish reportedly drove over them. Another four persons were killed in the ensuing violence: two BJP members, a driver and a journalist.