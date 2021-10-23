3 kg of drugs hidden in lehengas seized by Narcotics Control Bureau

Bengaluru: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 3 kg of drugs worth crores hidden in three lehengas in Bengaluru. The consignment was to be sent to Australia. One person was arrested in connection with the case.

The NCB team led by Zonal Director Amit Ghawate intercepted the parcel to Australia and recovered white-colored crystalline substance, believed to be pseudoephedrine. Further investigation is still on in this matter.

In another operation, based on a tip-off on Saturday, officials of NCB’s intercepted an Andhra Pradesh registration car at Devanahalli toll in Bengaluru and apprehended four persons after seizing commercial quantities of MDMA pills, methamphetamine, and methaqualone.