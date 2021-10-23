35,000 incorrect license plates printed before the error was found

On Thursday, the State of Ohio acknowledged a design error on its new license plates; however, 35,000 incorrect plates had already been printed. Governor DeWine unveiled the new design along with officials from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which features a Wright Flyer-like airplane honoring the Wright brothers. On the banner attached to the plane, it reads: ‘Birthplace of Aviation’.

Social media users were quick to notice the error. The airplane featured in the design was facing backward, pushing the banner instead of pulling it. Images of the original Wright Flyer show that the wings are located in the back. Within hours, the Department of Public Safety released a photo of the corrected plate. Even with the quick fix, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to 10TV on Friday that 35,000 plates were already printed, adding it is unknown at this point how much money was spent.

‘We will recycle the 35,000 plates that had been printed. it is too early to know if there will be any additional cost‘,said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications with the Ohio Department of Public Safety. According to Charlie Norman, registrar of the Ohio BMV, production of the plates began in mid-October, in order to build up a ‘sufficient inventory’. Video provided by the Department of Public Safety during Thursday’s press conference showed the plates already being made: