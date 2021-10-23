6-year-old girl raped; Accused caught on CCTV visuals

New Delhi: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ranjit Nagar area, West Delhi. The accused person has been caught on CCTV visuals, but hasn’t been identified yet. The survivor is currently being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the girl had gone to eat at a langar in the neighbourhood. The girl’s family said that she was bleeding when she got back home, and was taken to hospital. Girl’s family said that they were informed of rape at the hospital.

CCTV visuals from the area shows the accused with the girl, where she is seen following the accused from a market. The police have registered a case including sections of the tough law against sexual abuse of children. The Delhi Women’s Commission has also issued a notice asking the police to take strict action in the matter.